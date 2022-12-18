Brown caught nine of 16 targets for 181 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears.

DeVonta Smith accounted for 104 of Jalen Hurts' 139 passing yards in the first half, while Brown turned his team-leading six targets into just two catches for 25 yards. In the third quarter, Brown got the Eagles down to the two-yard line with a 29-yard catch to set up Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the afternoon. Then in the fourth, a 68-yard catch helped Brown overtake Smith for the team lead in receiving yards for the game. Brown had a three-game touchdown streak snapped in this one, but the star wide receiver set a new single-game career high in receiving yards thanks to his 156-yard second half, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 16 trip to Dallas.