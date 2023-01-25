Brown (hip) isn't listed on the Eagles' first injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

Brown was slow to get to his feet a few times during the later stages of this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the Giants. He touched on the subject Sunday, telling Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer that his left hip got banged up during the contest. According to McLane, Brown also said that he's "good to go" prior to Wednesday's walkthrough, which was confirmed now that his name wasn't included among Philadelphia's injured players on the active roster. Brown thus is set to face a San Francisco defense that was surprisingly yielding to wide receivers during the regular season, ranking 26th in yards per target (8.5) and tied for 26th in total touchdowns (18) allowed.