Brown (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

TE Dallas Goedert (arm) is listed as doubtful, but Jalen Hurts otherwise will have his favorite pass catchers available after all of them had practice restrictions early in the week. There's been no indication that Brown's thigh injury is serious enough to limit his workload, and he managed at least limited participation in each practice this week.