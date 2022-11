Brown caught five passes for 60 yards on seven targets against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Colts doubtlessly tried to roll their coverage toward Brown, and they had some measure of success in doing so, containing Brown and reducing the Philadelphia passing game to a grinding effort instead of its usual big-play tendencies. Brown's abilities make him almost matchup-proof as long as the Eagles can keep Jalen Hurts upright, so a bigger game against Green Bay in Week 12 would make a lot of sense.