Brown caught three of seven targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card game loss to the 49ers.

Brown didn't have a catch after the first quarter, recording a couple of costly drops after that point, including one on Philadelphia's final drive of the season, which ended with a turnover on downs from San Francisco's 21-yard line. The enigmatic wide receiver was seen having an animated discussion with head coach Nick Sirianni on the sideline during the game. Brown expressed frustration with his target volume throughout the season despite finishing with a team-high 121 targets in the regular season, which he turned into 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, but he came up short with his opportunities in the playoffs as the Eagles were eliminated in their first postseason matchup. Despite his love-hate relationship with the coaching staff, Brown likely isn't going anywhere since he's under contract through 2029.