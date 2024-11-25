Brown hauled in six of seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

Brown tied his previous season-best mark of six receptions while recording his fourth 100-plus yard game in the process. The 27-year-old now sports a 39-727-4 receiving line through eight active games, which is a tick below the averages of 97 receptions, 1,476 yards and nine touchdowns the wideout averaged in his first two seasons with Philadelphia. Brown should continue to be treated as WR1 in fantasy when the Eagles take on the Ravens next Sunday.