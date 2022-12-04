Brown recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans.

Brown faced Tennessee for the first time since being traded during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He made his former team pay, delivering touchdowns of 40 and 29 yards to account for the majority of his production. While this marked only his third game of the season surpassing 100 receiving yards, Brown continues to find the end zone at a tremendous clip. He now has nine touchdowns for the season, six of which have come in his last six games.