Brown was active but didn't see any action in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Washington.

Brown was ultimately given the week off as the Eagles gear up for the postseason. The wide receiver will finish his fourth campaign in Philadelphia having caught 78 of 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 regular-season contests. Brown will now look to take advantage of an unimpressive 49ers' secondary in the wild-card round next weekend.