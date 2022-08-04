Brown has been Jalen Hurts' go-to target through six practices, including a lot of quick passes that allow the receiver to pick up yards after catch, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

Nothing less was expected after the Eagles traded away first- and third-round picks then gave Brown a four-year, $100 million extension. He's a threat at every level of the field, finding different ways to use his unusual strength and toughness to beat up on defensive backs. The Eagles also need to make room for second-year WR DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert, along with a running game that carried the offense late last season, but there's zero question Brown is the favorite to lead the team in targets. The massive contract and long-standing friendship with Hurts don't hurt.