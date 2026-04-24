The Eagles' selection of WR Makai Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft provides further indication that the team is preparing to move on from Brown, Tim McManus of ESPN and Zach Berman of The Athletic report.

McManus notes that ESPN's Adam Schefter previously suggested Brown appears likely to be traded to the Patriots on or after June 1 and the addition of Lemon to a Philadelphia wideout corps that has already brought in Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore this offseason is another sign pointing to such an outcome. Meanwhile, the Patriots opted to bolster their offensive line depth in Round 1 rather than add a high-profile rookie WR by selecting offensive tackle Caleb Lomu 28th overall. For his part, however, Eagles GM Howie Roseman remains reluctant to tip his hand regarding the team's plans for Brown, stating Thursday, "for us, A.J. is a member of the Eagles...we don't have any trades that have been made or that are done. And I think for us, we're taking this one day at a time."