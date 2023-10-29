Brown brought in all eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Brown put together another signature performance that included just enough yardage to surpass Lions great Calvin Johnson for most consecutive games with 125+ receiving yards (six). The big-bodied wideout recorded an acrobatic one-handed grab for his first touchdown from 16 yards out and later added a 25-yard grab for his second multi-score tally of the campaign. With a seemingly never-ending parade of prolific performances, Brown appears to be matchup-proof heading into a Week 9 showdown at home against the Cowboys.