Brown secured four of six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Brown checked in second to Dallas Goedert in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and he recorded his fifth touchdown in the last three games when he brought in a 17-yard scoring strike just before the halfway point of the third quarter to snap a 14-14 tie. Although Brown's stat line was modest overall on a night when Jalen Hurts focused heavily on Dallas Goedert with success, the star wideout naturally remains an elite fantasy asset in any format and should be heavily involved during a Week 10 home divisional clash against the Commanders on Monday night, Nov. 14.