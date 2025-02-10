Brown secured three of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 40- 22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Brown saw a 32-yard reception on the Eagles' first drive wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty against him, but the talented wideout would go on to make up for it with a 22-yard reception on third down early in the second quarter and a 12-yard touchdown grab later in the period. Brown finished second in catches and tied for second in targets with fellow wideout DeVonta Smith on the night, and after mustering just a 3-24 line during the Eagles' first two playoff games, Brown amassed a combined nine catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets during the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.