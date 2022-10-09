Brown caught three passes on seven targets for 32 yards against Arizona on Sunday.

The Eagles offense fell short of expectations in this game against an Arizona defense that has struggled most of 2022, and Brown saw his production pinched as DeVonta Smith (10 catches for 87 yards on 11 targets) and Dallas Goedert (eight catches for 95 yards on nine targets) got the best cuts of the Philadelphia passing game Sunday. Brown's immense talent can't be contained for long, so he's a good candidate to bounce back as soon as Week 6, though it would be helpful for the Philadelphia offensive line to get more healthy so Brown can get loose on some deeper targets.