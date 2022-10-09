Brown caught three passes for 32 yards on seven targets against Arizona on Sunday.

The Eagles offense fell short of expectations in this game against an Arizona defense that struggled most of 2022, and Brown unfortunately saw his production pinched as DeVonta Smith (10 catches for 87 yards on 11 targets) and Dallas Goedert (eight catches for 95 yards on nine targets) got the best cuts of the Philadelphia passing game Sunday. Brown's immense talent can't be contained for long, so he's a good candidate to bounce back even as soon as Week 6, though hopefully the Philadelphia offensive line gets a bit more healthy so Brown can get loose on some deeper targets.