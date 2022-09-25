Brown caught five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets against Washington on Sunday.

The touchdown was Brown's first with the Eagles, but Brown's peripheral stats to this point and the production of the Eagles passing game in general give reason to believe many more touchdowns are on the way. Through three games Brown has 20 catches for 309 yards and the touchdown on 31 targets, which is a very healthy target rate -- a major improvement over the per-game target numbers he saw previously in Tennessee. If Jalen Hurts keeps playing as well as he has then usage like this will bring Brown yardage and touchdowns both.