Brown brought in five of eight targets for 43 yards in the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Brown finished second in receptions and third in targets during a busy day for the Eagles' passing attack, but he averaged just 8.6 yards per grab against Denver's tough defense. Brown's reception and receiving yardage tallies were his second highest of the season, but through five games, he has just a single touchdown catch and only one game of more than 43 receiving yards as well. Brown won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to put an end to that unfavorable trend, as he draws a favorable Week 6 road matchup against the Giants on Thursday night.