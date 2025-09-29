Brown brought in two of nine targets for seven yards in the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

After coming to life with a 6-109-1 line against the Rams in Week 3, Brown went right back to the shockingly miniscule production that had defined his first two games. The veteran wideout's yardage total was a new season low and his second single-digit yardage figure over the first four games. Jalen Hurts did try to get the ball in Brown's hands plenty again Sunday, however, and Brown now has 27 targets in his last three contests after opening the season with just a single ball thrown to him in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys. Brown's next opportunity to snap out of his alarming doldrums in a tough Week 5 matchup, as the Broncos' suffocating secondary comes to town next Sunday afternoon.