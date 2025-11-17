Brown finished with seven receptions on 11 targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over Detroit.

Brown certainly was not devoid of targets in the primetime victory, pacing his team with six more looks than the next-highest receiver. Blustering winds in Philadelphia prevented many deep shots from being taken on Sunday Night Football, which put a cap on the star wideout's fantasy score outside of PPR formats. Brown has been vocal about his lack of involvement at times this year, so the season-high 11 targets should help ease the thoughts of concerned managers heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys.