Brown brought in both targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Brown was a non-factor for most of the afternoon, but the talented wideout made his presence felt with 14- and 27-yard grabs, the latter a scoring grab on the first play of the fourth quarter. Brown saw a three-game streak of 100-yard efforts snapped and posted his lowest catch total since Week 10, but he's now scored four times in the last three games heading into a Week 16 road matchup against a beatable Commanders secondary on Saturday afternoon.