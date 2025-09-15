Brown finished with five receptions on eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

This was certainly an improvement over last week's one-catch showing, but the end result was still poor from a fantasy perspective. DeVonta Smith (4-53-0) finished as the leading receiver with Brown leading the team in targets (eight) and receptions (five). Philadelphia's run-heavy offense to kick off the 2025 season is the main culprit for the entire receiving corps posting paltry totals through two games. Perhaps Brown and the rest of the Eagles' aerial attack will finally take off in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Rams next Sunday.