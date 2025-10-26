Brown (hamstring), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Giants, could return in Week 10 against Green Bay following the Eagles' bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown wasn't able to practice at all this week due to a hamstring issue. Such injuries often require a multi-week absence, but Brown has the advantage of Philadelphia's Week 9 bye -- as well as an extra day off in Week 10, as the Eagles play on Monday night -- to try to get healthy and avoid missing additional time. In separate news, Schefter reported Saturday that Philadelphia is unlikely to move Brown ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline despite interest from teams around the league.