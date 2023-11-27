Brown caught five of nine targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills.

He once again took a back seat to DeVonta Smith, but Brown still made an impact, hauling in a three-yard TD strike from Jalen Hurts in the third quarter as the Eagles began their second-half comeback. Brown has gone three straight games without reaching 100 receiving yards after his record-setting run of six straight weeks with 130-plus yards, but he could rebound if a Week 13 meeting with the 49ers turns into another barn burner.