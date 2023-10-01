Brown caught nine of 13 targets for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders.

The former Titan topped 130 receiving yards for the second straight game and got into the end zone for the first time in 2023, hauling in a 59-yard bomb from Jalen Hurts in the third quarter before giving the Eagles a 31-24 lead with less than two minutes left in the fourth on a 28-yard TD. Brown has a 29-414-2 line on 43 targets through four games, and he could keep rolling in Week 5 against the Rams.