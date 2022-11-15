Brown caught one of four targets for seven yards in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders.

Brown spent some time on the sideline after coming out of his break awkwardly on a route early in the game. He promptly returned but didn't seem to be 100 percent, which explains his lack of production against the mediocre Washington secondary. A tougher on-paper matchup awaits in Week 11 against the Colts, but Brown's ability to produce will be impacted more by his health than the opposition, as he came into this one with five touchdowns over the previous three games, and this was only his second game with fewer than 50 receiving yards as a member of the Eagles.