Brown caught one of four targets for eight yards in Monday's 21-17 win over Kansas City.

Despite Brown's quiet night and the absence of starting tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm), Philadelphia improved to 9-1 thanks to three rushing touchdowns, as well as 99 receiving yards from DeVonta Smith, which tied Smith's second-highest total of the season. While Smith has exceeded 100 yards only once this season, Brown has done so six times, so the star wide receiver is likely to bounce back from this season-worst performance in Week 12 against the Bills.