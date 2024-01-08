The knee injury Brown suffered in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants isn't believed to be serious, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brown exited in the first half of the regular-season finale but was the first player greeting players in the locker room after the game. Jalen Hurts (finger) also left in the first half, and while both players are more likely than not to be available for the wild-card round in Tampa Bay, Philadelphia's injury report heading into the playoffs will be worth monitoring to confirm their availability.