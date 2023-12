Brown caught six of 11 targets for 80 yards in Monday's 33-25 win over the Giants.

He topped DeVonta Smith by one yard for the team lead, but the latter hauled in Jalen Hurts' only passing TD of the day. Brown hasn't scored a touchdown of his own in four straight games, posting a 28-344-0 line on 47 targets over that stretch. He'll look to break that drought in Week 17 against the Cardinals.