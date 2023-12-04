Brown (thigh) had eight receptions on 13 targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to San Francisco.

Brown powered through a nagging thigh injury to produce his first 100-yard game since Week 8. Fellow starter DeVonta Smith caught Jalen Hurts' lone touchdown pass Sunday, but Brown finished with the team lead in targets (13) and yards (114). The star wideout's production had tapered off in recent weeks following a white-hot start to the campaign, so Sunday's gaudy receiving performance could get him back on track along with improved health. Expect Brown to be heavily involved when the Eagles face the Cowboys in a crucial NFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.