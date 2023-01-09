Brown caught four of 10 targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.

Even with Jalen Hurts being held back in his return from a shoulder strain, Brown still nearly recorded his sixth 100-yard game of the season. The 25-year-old wideout wraps up his first regular season in Philadelphia with 88 catches on 145 targets for 1,496 yards, all career highs, and 11 touchdowns (tying the mark he hit in 2020), and he and Hurts will now get a week to rest with the Eagles having secured the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.