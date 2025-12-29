Brown hauled in five of seven targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Bills.

Brown missed a pair of practice sessions early in the week after having his wisdom teeth removed, but the procedure did not limit the wideout's availability in Sunday's road victory. The 28-year-old paced the Eagles in targets, receptions and yardage while ceding the team's only touchdown reception to TE Dallas Goedert (3-8-1). Brown's solid effort pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. The star receiver is looking for a strong finish to the regular season against the Commanders in Week 18.