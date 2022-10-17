Brown caught five of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Eagles.

Brown rebounded in a big way after turning in his lowest fantasy point total of the season against the Cardinals last week. The 25-year-old led the Eagles in targets and receiving yards while his running mate, DeVonta Smith (5/44/1), finished a close second. The dynamic receiving duo have been as advertised through six weeks with early MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, navigating this talented offensive unit into the bye week. Brown and his healthy 33/503/2 line will resume action in Week 8 against the Steelers.