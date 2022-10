Brown had a game-high 95 yards on five receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars.

Brown remains quarterback Jalen Hurts' favorite weapon early on, finishing with the team lead in targets for third time in four contests. The 25-year-old continues to thrive with his new club while playing alongside fellow star wideout DeVonta Smith. Brown is averaging a whipping 101.0 yards per game heading into a favorable matchup against Arizona's pass defense next Sunday.