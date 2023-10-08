Brown finished with six receptions and 127 yards off of eight targets in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.
Brown was unable to find the end zone Sunday after his two-score effort against the Commanders in Week 4. However, the star wideout produced his third consecutive triple-digit receiving yardage day for fantasy managers following a mild start to the campaign. The red-hot Brown will now enter a Week 6 matchup against a tough Jets defense, but he remains a must-start asset in fantasy.
