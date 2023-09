Brown recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots.

Brown and DeVonta Smith each had exactly 10 targets and seven receptions, though Brown worked more as the big-play threat. Despite rainy conditions, he had long receptions of 23 and 15 yards, each of which was based primarily on run after the catch. Given the context and typically tough matchup, it was a solid start to the new campaign for Brown.