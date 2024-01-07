Brown departed Sunday's game at the Giants due to a knee injury.

At the end of a nine-yard catch, his first of the contest, Brown lost a fumble and then remained on the turf in visible pain while Eagles trainers tended to one of his legs. He then limped off the field and spent some time in the sideline tent before the locker room visit. The extent of the injury isn't clear, but with DeVonta Smith (ankle) sidelined Week 18, the team may eventually downgrade Brown from questionable to out with the upcoming postseason in mind.