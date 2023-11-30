Brown (thigh) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Brown maintained his listed activity level from Wednesday, giving him one more chance this week to get back to full before the Eagles potentially hand him an injury designation ahead of Sunday's showdown with the 49ers. He was able to play through the thigh injury this past Sunday against the Bills on his way to a 5-37-1 line on nine targets on a 94 percent snap share. As a result, it'd be a surprise if Brown isn't available for a crucial Week 13 contest.