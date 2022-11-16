Brown (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice.
Despite rolling his ankle this past Monday against the Commanders, Brown stayed in the game and managed an 81 percent snap share on his way to one catch (on four targets) for seven yards. He told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday that he expects to be OK and will be able to play Sunday at Indianapolis. Still, Brown's practice reps may be capped Thursday and Friday, after which the Eagles could hand him a designation for Week 11.