Brown (knee/rest) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Brown was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's walk-through due to rest, so having his knee included as a reason for practice restrictions one day later indicates his health is compromised somewhat. The wideout was on the receiving end of an apparent hip-drop tackle and was slow to get to his feet late in this past Sunday's win against the Steelers. With an injury now evident, Brown's status will be monitored in advance of Sunday's Week 16 road matchup versus the Commanders.