Brown was limited at Wednesday's walk-through session due to a knee injury.
While the Eagles' No. 1 quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) were listed DNPs, Brown at least was able to log some on-field reps as the team begins Week 17 prep. Brown has yet to miss a game this season and has seen at least 80 percent of the snaps in eight consecutive contests, so Philly may be capping his workload to keep him as healthy as possible ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints.