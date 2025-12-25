Brown (teeth) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Brown underwent a dental procedure this week and now has been listed as a DNP on both the Eagles' first two Week 17 injury reports. He thus will have just one more chance to mix into drills Friday before the team potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo. Brown has been productive over the last five contests, with a cumulative 35-478-4 line on 49 targets during that span.