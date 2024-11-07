Brown (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Brown missed the second half of this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a knee injury, and after undergoing an MRI on Monday, he was deemed day-to-day. He then was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough before logging every practice rep one day later, effectively clearing him ahead of Sunday's contest at Dallas. Fellow WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) followed up a DNP on Wednesday with a capped session Thursday, so a question mark remains in the Eagles' receiving corps for Week 10.