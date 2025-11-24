Brown recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Brown was a key to the Eagles' hot start on offense, as he posted five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown combined across the team's first two drives. While he slowed significantly from that pace, Brown still managed to top 100 receiving yards for the third time this season while also recording his first catch of at least 20 yards since Week 7. Philadelphia's passing attack looks likely to remain inconsistent, though a Week 13 matchup against the Bears should present Brown with another opportunity for a solid performance.