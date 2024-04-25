Brown (knee) signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Eagles on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rumors emerged early in the offseason that Brown was on his way out of Philadelphia after a disappointing close to the 2023 campaign. He did his best to shut the speculation down, and this extension should squash any lingering doubt as to his future with the Eagles as he's now under contract through 2029. Brown has had two standout seasons with the team, topping 1,450 in each year with 18 total touchdowns.