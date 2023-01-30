Brown caught four of eight targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles' passing game never had to ramp it up, as Brock Purdy (elbow) got hurt early for the Niners and their offense struggled with journeyman Josh Johnson (concussion) under center. As a result, Brown had a second straight quiet playoff performance after reaching at least 70 yards in six straight games to close out the regular season. The hip issue that's slowed the fourth-year wideout in practice lately may have also been a factor, but Brown will have two weeks to heal up before the Super Bowl.