Eagles' A.J. Brown: Managing hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown isn't practicing Sunday due to a hamstring issue, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.
Per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, Brown also missed the second half of practice Friday. The severity of the hamstring injury isn't clear, but Philadelphia figures to be cautious with the star wideout given that the regular season is still over a month away. In better news for the Eagles' wideout corps, DeVonta Smith returned to practice Sunday after missing a few days with a tight back.
