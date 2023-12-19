Brown brought in five of 10 targets for 56 yards in the Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.

The star receiver tied DeVonta Smith for the team lead in receptions while pacing the Eagles in receiving yards and targets, but his numbers were naturally considered a disappointment overall. Brown was also the intended receiver on Jalen Hurts' downfield heave with 13 seconds remaining that culminated in Julian Love's game-sealing interception. Brown does have at least five catches in four consecutive games following his one-reception, eight-yard outlier against the Chiefs in Week 11, but he has just one touchdown reception in the last five contests overall. The fifth-year pro could have a good chance to bounce back against the Giants in a Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Day.