Brown secured his only target for eight yards in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Brown's near shutout was alarming considering his typical importance to the Eagles' air attack, but both passing games were relatively subdued in the opener. While Brown garnered plenty of defensive attention, Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson appeared to be the biggest beneficiaries, and Brown finally got on the board with a timely eight-yard grab with 1:51 remaining to set up a game-sealing Jalen Hurts four-yard scramble. Needless to say, stat lines like Thursday's should be few and far between for Brown this season, and he's a virtual lock to be exponentially more involved a Week 2 road Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14.