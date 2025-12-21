Brown recorded nine catches on 12 targets for 95 yards in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Commanders.

Brown bounced back after seeing only two targets in Philadelphia's Week 15 win, serving as Jalen Hurts' favorite target throughout Saturday's win over the Commanders. He didn't break one particularly long gain, but did log receptions of 24, 16 and 15 yards. After a volatile start to the year, Brown has double-digit targets in five of his last six games and has at least 95 receiving yards or a touchdown in all but one game in that span.