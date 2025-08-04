Eagles' A.J. Brown: No practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) isn't practicing Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Brown previously missed the second half of Friday's practice and all of Sunday's session. He's present Monday, but only as an observer as the Eagles prepare for their preseason opener Thursday against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Managing hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Finds end zone in SB win•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Bounces back with 96 yards, TD•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Gets back to full Thursday•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Listed as limited in walkthrough•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Just two catches in Sunday's win•